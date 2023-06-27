(KLFY) — If you’re taking to the road to celebrate the Fourth of July, here is some good news: Independence Day weekend this year will be much more affordable when it comes to fueling up, according to fuel-price analyst and mobile app GasBuddy.

Gas prices this July 4 are projected to be over $1.30 per gallon less than they were in 2022, with the national average estimated to be $3.49 on the holiday this year.

This is in stark contrast to the record prices paid last year, when the national average surged over $5 per gallon. Some states saw prices over $6, and some stations even saw prices over $7 per gallon.

This year is going to see far less pain at the pump on Independence Day weekend, with average prices down over $1 per gallon from last year in 47 states. In Louisiana, the average price is currently $3.04 per gallon, down from $4.41 this time last year.

Just Washington (down 55 cents), Hawaii (down 87 cents) and Oregon (down 90 cents) are seeing average prices less than $1 lower compared to a year ago, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Much of Covid’s revenge travel is behind us, and thus far this summer, demand for gasoline has been softer than last year, helping to ease the pressure on gas prices. Coupled with an economic slowdown and rising interest rates, Americans are feeling a bit more sluggish about hitting the road again this summer, leading to the lower prices,” De Haan said. “We may continue to see average prices moderate, especially closer to Labor Day, barring hurricanes or other unexpected refinery outages, with steeper price drops coming after summer. But for now, it’s still not a bad time to get outside and hit the road this summer with far lower prices in every state compared to last year.”

According to GasBuddy’s 2023 summer travel survey, 36% of drivers are planning to take a road trip over Independence Day weekend, up 9% from last year. Though prices at the pump remain volatile amidst global economic uncertainty, they are projected to remain in the $3.50 – $4 per gallon range throughout the rest of the summer.