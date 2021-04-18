Road rage in Jefferson Parish claims life of three, including Tennessee mother and child in fatal crash

AVONDALE, La. — Early Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police began investigating a multi-vehicle crash stemming from what investigators believe to be road rage related on LA 18 near LA 541 in Jefferson Parish.

The fatal crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Paul Ferrara of New Orleans, 31-year-old Raish-Nia Wright and 11-year-old Dezerra Wright of Tennessee.

Troop B’s investigation, which began at approximately 5:47 p.m., revealed a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling eastbound on LA 18 near LA 541 with a 2002 Dodge Durango driven by Ferrara following closely at a high rate of speed.

As the two-lane road became 4-lanes, the Durango continued eastbound in the left lane now next to the F-150 pickup. For reasons still under investigation, the Durango struck the right side of the F-150 pickup causing the Durango to rotate into the westbound lanes of travel.

At the same time, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Wright was traveling westbound on LA 18. The Elantra struck the Durango causing a substantial amount of intrusion.

Despite being properly restrained, Ferrara and Wright were both pronounced deceased on the scene. Proper child restraint use is unknown on the part of Dezerra, who was also pronounced deceased on the scene.

An additional passenger in the Elantra, an 11-year-old child, was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is no additional information at this time.