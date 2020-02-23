Rider hospitalized after falling off float in Krewe of Thoth parade, EMS says

A police officer works the scene where a man was reportedly hit and killed by a float of the Krewe of Endymion parade in the runup to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. A person was struck by a float and fatally injured Saturday evening during one of the iconic parades of the Mardi Gras season in New Orleans, authorities said. It was the second death in days to mar this year’s Carnival festivities. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

New Orleans EMS says a krewe member fell from the lower level of the float but is in stable condition.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — A person riding in the Krewe of Thoth was rushed to the hospital Sunday after they fell from a float, New Orleans EMS says.

At 3:30 p.m., EMS officials tweeted one float rider was taken to University Medical Center from the Uptown parade route after they fell from the lower level of Thoth float 16B.

The rider is in stable condition, officials say.

It happened on the St. Charles parade route near Louisiana Avenue.

The parade is continuing to roll.

No further information was immediately available.

@NewOrleansEMS transports one float rider to @UMCNO Trauma Center after falling from lower level of Thoth float 16B near St. Charles Ave/Louisiana. Float rider is in stable condition. — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) February 23, 2020

The incident comes the day after a man was struck and killed by a float during the Krewe of Endymion parade. On Wednesday night, a woman was also struck and killed during the Mystic Krewe of Nyx.