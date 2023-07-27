All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 24, 2023, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators and Louisiana State Police Investigators began searching for 40-year-old Shawn Randall Callaway of Richland Parish due to several outstanding felony warrants. Deputies went on to locate Callaway’s at a business on Marion Highway.

According to deputies, as authorities approached Callaway’s vehicle, the vehicle accelerated through the parking lot and a pursuit ensued. Numerous deputies and investigators pursued the vehicle with the drivers’ speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour within the parish.

During the pursuit, the vehicle allegedly attempted to collide with a narcotic investigator’s vehicle, causing him to drive into the ditch to avoid impact. The vehicle also allegedly drove into a resident’s yard in the Salem Road area to avoid being blocked in.

According to deputies, the pursuit continued for several miles in the Conway/ Truxno community until the suspect stopped at the intersection of Highway 348 and Highway 549. Callaway was taken into custody without further incident.

Callaway was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on three counts of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer, five counts of Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and four counts of Fugitive from Richland Parish. His bond for the Union Parish charges was set at $430,000 by a Third Judicial District Judge.