Welton “Wick” Pierce has been missing since October 27.

That is 53 days since anyone has seen the missing Zachary man.

Pierce’s wife, 79-year-old Mildred Pierce died earlier this month in a “tragic accident.”

Geaux Rescue is now helping in the search and has raised the reward to $2,500.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Welton “Wick” Pierce, please call the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.