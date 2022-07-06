BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is mourning the death of a retired K-9 officer following the discovery of an extensive tumor.

Monty, a 12-year-old golden Labrador joined the SFM in 2012 and died peacefully Tuesday, July 5.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, K9 Monty served all across the state, but primarily in south Louisiana alongside his handler Lt. Brian Mashon.

He assisted in determining the origin and cause of numerous fires in the state the 2019 St. Landry church fires where Monty’s skills led investigators to discover the gas can used in one of the fires, which helped identify the suspect, and eventually connected that suspect to all three fires, SFMO said.

(K9 Monty, LOSFM)

“Monty was my friend, buddy, and partner,” said Lt. Mashon. “I am going to miss him until we meet again.”

“Monty was a special dog and contributed so much to the success of this agency, not only in crime-solving, but in our public education efforts, both of which saved lives,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis.