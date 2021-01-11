Residents rally together to donate blood to Louisiana pre-teen

NEW ORLEANS – Kayla Peterson, an 11-year-old New Orleans resident, is battling Aplastic Anemia – a rare condition that stops the body from producing enough blood cells. The New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Restore held a blood drive just for Kayla on Sunday.

“She’s just one example of hundreds of patients across the community that need blood every single day,” said Paul Adams, Public Relations Manager of New Orleans Blood Center. “Blood drives like this make that happen. Blood is one of the only medications that hospitals need daily that can’t be manufactured. It takes the community to help save a life.”



Kayla’s former teacher, Gabrielle Cook was a part of the group who donated blood. She says it was important to do what she could to help.



“I hope that she can see all of the people who truly care about her,” Cook shared. “I know it’s hard to go through something and feel alone but being able to see everybody come together, I think this will give her a little bit of hope.”

“As long as you’re 17 years or older or have a parent’s consent, you can donate blood, and right now is a great time to do it. We are testing for the COVID antibodies- we’re gonna be able to tell you your blood type,” Adams told WGNO. “We’re gonna give you a little bit of an idea of what your cholesterol looks like. It’s just an easy thing to do. Consider it your New Year’s resolution.”