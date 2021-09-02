Residents in these 13 parishes can sign up for the free Blue Roof program

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reviving its free Operation Blue Roof program to get as many houses into livable condition as possible during Hurricane Ida recovery. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA.

Operation Blue Roof aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

The Parishes that have been identified are: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne. This program is a free service to homeowners.

Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program.

After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

Residents can sign up for the program at Blueroof.us. Sign up for Blue Roof assistance using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about your residence.

The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof. Residents can call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding this program.