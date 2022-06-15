LAKE CHARLES, LA (WGNO) (KLFY) – A Lake Charles woman is in custody after allegedly scamming Hurricane Ida victims, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said on June 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a woman in the Dularge community, who was being accused of scamming multiple Hurricane Ida victims.

An investigations discovered that a non-profit organization that was created in the days following the storm called Pastor’s Army, set up a distribution site at the old Dularge Elementary School to assist with recovery efforts.

The organization listed Misty K. Foley, 46 as the coordinator and responsible for operations, the sheriff’s office said.

Representatives in the non-profit told police they received calls from residents regarding services and that those calls led to a financial review of records and an overall investigation into the organization, resulting in several financial discrepancies being found.

One instance was the discovery of large amounts of money being paid to Foley for house renovations that were never completed, police said.

After Foley was brought in for questioning and police searched her home, she was later arrested on charges of felony theft over $5,000 and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $500K bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and Sheriff Tim Soignet is urging anyone with information to call TPSO, (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, and may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.