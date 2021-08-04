Rescue workers searching Mississippi River for man who fell off dock

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Rescue workers are searching for a dock worker who fell into the Mississippi River in St. Rose Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 62-year-old man fell into the Mississippi River around 2 p.m. at the Gnots Reserve Dock in the 12100 block of River Road.

The S.C.S.O. Marine Division, Patrol Division, Louisiana Coast Guard, East Pontchartrain Levee District Police, Port of South Louisiana and various privately owned marine fleet companies are searching for the missing man, but have not found him as of 6 p.m.

Anyone with information that could help in the search is asked to call Det. Amanda Buchanan of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807.