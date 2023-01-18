LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Republican U.S. House of Representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana begins his fourth congressional term.

Higgins spoke with News 10 about his focus for Louisiana and upcoming investigations.

Higgins said as republicans re-enter majority control it will be interesting. He said that he has six years of relationships to stand-on, and seniority on his committees and amongst his colleagues.

He spoke about how American energy dominance will be determined in south Louisiana. Higgins contends the will of the people is to move into a greener and cleaner era.

“That production has been suppressed by the Biden administration for a couple of years and arguably longer out of our own state capitol,” Higgins said.

Higgins believes the right balance has to be found to agressively pursue American energy production.

“Whereby we can provide affordable and abundant energy product for our own nation and for the entire world,” Higgins stated.

The congressman said there will be several investigations, expressing that congress has investigative authority over the executive branch.

“Investigating what’s happening with the Biden family’s involvement with tremendous amounts of money that has been moved through families enterprises, overseas money, and some very suspicious behaviors that have been brought to our attention. We have a tremendous amount of evidence that requires very judicious review,” Higgins said.

Lastly, Higgins spoke about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and what led up to that day. The congressman said America will be shocked.

“Some of our alphabet agencies and departments will come under a great deal of scrutiny in the next couple of years including our own FBI and our own intelligence services,” Higgins said.

Higgins is on the House’s Committee on Oversight. He said he’s one of the senior republicans on that committee.