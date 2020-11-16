Reports: Congressman Cedric Richmond to leave Congress for role in Biden White House

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., left, as he arrives at Columbus Airport in Columbus, Ga., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, to travel to Warm Springs, Ga. for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW ORLEANS — CNN, Bloomberg nationally and NOLA.com are reporting that U.S. Congressman Cedric Richmond, D-La., will be leaving his post for a spot in President-Elect Joe Biden’s staff in a senior role.

Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat, has spent the last decade in the U.S. House of Representatives representing most of New Orleans, the River Parishes and large parts of Baton Rouge.

He was just re-elected in a landslide to a sixth congressional term.

Richmond has a press conference set for the New Orleans Lakefront Airport Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m.

Rumors of Richmond’s departure has caused frenzied, below-the-surface jockeying over who might be poised to run for his seat representing the majority Black and heavily Democratic district.