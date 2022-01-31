BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University is alerting the public about about a bomb threat on Monday morning.

A copy of the notice can be found below:

Southern University and A&M College received a bomb threat this morning, Monday, January 31. The Baton Rouge Land Mass including Southern University Lab, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and the Southern University Law Center has been placed in lockdown status. Classes have been canceled and students are to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. University operations will be suspended until further notice and campus entry will be limited at this time.

According to Southern, “SUPD is working with other law enforcement agencies” on the bomb threat.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.