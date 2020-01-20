Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Report: Louisiana, second-worst state for women

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY)– According to a new report by Zippia.com, Louisiana has been ranked the second-worst state for women.

These 10 states are the ones found to have the least economic opportunity for and greatest financial disparity between the sexes:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Louisiana
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Kentucky
  5. Utah
  6. Ohio
  7. Michigan
  8. Indiana
  9. Texas
  10. Alabama

To determine the worst states for women, each state was ranked 1-to-50 in four categories:

  • Percentage Of Women CEOs (Lower is worse)
  • Percentage Of Women In Poverty (Higher is worse)
  • Income Gap Between Male And Female Earners (Higher is worse)
  • Life Expectancy (Lower is worse)

Here are those stats for Louisiana:

Wage Gap: 38%
Women In Poverty: 35%
Life Expectancy: 75.4
Women CEOs: 21.2%

According to the report, “The bayou state is the 2nd worst state for women. Louisiana women have high poverty, low life expectancy, and generally dismal stats.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories