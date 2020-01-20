Report: Louisiana, second-worst state for women

(KLFY)– According to a new report by Zippia.com, Louisiana has been ranked the second-worst state for women.

These 10 states are the ones found to have the least economic opportunity for and greatest financial disparity between the sexes:

West Virginia Louisiana Oklahoma Kentucky Utah Ohio Michigan Indiana Texas Alabama

To determine the worst states for women, each state was ranked 1-to-50 in four categories:

Percentage Of Women CEOs (Lower is worse)

Percentage Of Women In Poverty (Higher is worse)

Income Gap Between Male And Female Earners (Higher is worse)

Life Expectancy (Lower is worse)

Here are those stats for Louisiana:

Wage Gap: 38%

Women In Poverty: 35%

Life Expectancy: 75.4

Women CEOs: 21.2%

According to the report, “The bayou state is the 2nd worst state for women. Louisiana women have high poverty, low life expectancy, and generally dismal stats.”