LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Lafayette.

According to the Army Times, Col. Scott Desormeaux was removed from his role leading the state’s historic Tiger Brigade following an administrative investigation that “found that COL Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members.”

Col. Jon Lloyd has been tapped to take over as the new 256th commander.

