Vaughn Gordon, of Lafayette, said he was among the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, disrupting Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results and sending senators and representatives into lockdown for hours.

Gordon said he was able to wander the building for nearly two hours. He said he remained peaceful while in the building and did not vandalize anything.

