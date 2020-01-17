Report: La. has some of the highest property crime rates in the nation

Reviews.org analyzed the FBI’s most recent crime report and found that Lake Charles, Louisiana has the highest amount of property crime in the nation.

The FBI defines property crime as burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft. Reviews.org excluded motor vehicle–related crime to focus on finding the safest and most dangerous cities to own a home, rental, vacation house, or investment property.

Based on that, they found that four of the ten cities with the most property crime in the nation are in Louisiana.

Here are the rankings of most dangerous cities for property crimes:

Lake Charles, LA Monroe, LA Anchorage, AK Alexandria, LA Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Fairbanks, AK Hot Springs, AR Memphis, TN-MS-AR Hammond, LA Wichita, KS

This is their ranking for safest cities for property crime:

Gettysburg, PA Midland, MI The Villages, FL State College, PA Wausau-Weston, WI Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, MA Wheeling, WV-OH Logan, UT-ID Glens Falls, NY Appleton, WI

Some of their key findings: