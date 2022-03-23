NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) (KLFY) — As officials continue to assess the damage of the March 22 tornado in the Metropolitan New Orleans area, at least one casualty has been identified.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Coroner’s Office, 25-year-old Connor Lambert was killed in Tuesday night’s tornado that tore through Arabi.

WGNO TV is reporting that Lambert parked his truck at his house on Benjamin Street in Arabi and made it to porch when the house “exploded.”

He was found a block away inside another house that also reportedly exploded and his preliminary cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma.

CBS News David Begnaud is reporting that Lambert graduated from UL Lafayette with a mechanical engineering degree.

He was hired by NASA before he graduated college, Begnaud said.

The Arabi community continues to recover after Tuesday night’s storm.

To donate to the United Way tornado victim recovery fund, click here.