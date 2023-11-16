IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Motorists planning to take I-10 east toward Baton Rouge this weekend may want to rethink their route.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that work will begin today to repair the right lane on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay, along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The right lane was initially closed in October after crews discovered extensive damage to the bridge deck while conducting repair work. DOTD said emergency contractors visited the site yesterday to assess the damaged section of the bridge deck and develop a work plan.

Work is estimated to be complete on Monday, prior to peak Thanksgiving travel, authorities said.

Oversized loads will not be permitted through the project area until the lane is reopened, DOTD said.

