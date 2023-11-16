IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Motorists planning to take I-10 east toward Baton Rouge this weekend may want to rethink their route.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that work will begin today to repair the right lane on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay, along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
The right lane was initially closed in October after crews discovered extensive damage to the bridge deck while conducting repair work. DOTD said emergency contractors visited the site yesterday to assess the damaged section of the bridge deck and develop a work plan.
Work is estimated to be complete on Monday, prior to peak Thanksgiving travel, authorities said.
Oversized loads will not be permitted through the project area until the lane is reopened, DOTD said.
Latest posts
- MLB team owners approve Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas: AP
- College professor arrested in death of Jewish protester in California
- Repairs begin today on I-10 along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
- Manhattan DA urges judge to reject Trump’s bid to dismiss hush money indictment
- Man indicted in shooting that killed 18-month-old Kaci Cyprian