Rep. Johnson votes in favor of $7.8M grant to fight coronavirus in Louisiana

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding over $7.8 million to Louisiana to combat the coronavirus.

This funding comes as a result of the $8 billion emergency funding package passed by Congress last week.

Johnson issued this statement after voting in favor of the bill.

“My top priority is ensuring our health care providers have the resources they need to keep Louisianians safe from the coronavirus. This robust, bipartisan funding package will go a long way toward accomplishing that, and it is our responsibility to do so. It is still possible for Congress to put politics aside and work together with President Trump and Vice President Pence to address a serious challenge facing our nation.”

“We are grateful also for the detailed member briefing and update provided this afternoon by Vice President Pence and experts from the biopharmaceutical industry who are leading the production of new diagnostic tests and the development of a vaccine.”