Rep. Johnson discusses his role on Trump impeachment team

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson is among the eight members of Congress the White House says will ‘serve as part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment team working to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment’.

During a news conference late Tuesday morning at his Bossier City office, Rep. Johnson says his role with the Donald Trump impeachment team will be to ‘help advance the arguments in the court of public opinion’.

Johnson says his role in the Senate is still yet to be determined.

Johnson says the impeachment trial against President hasn’t been fair until now, saying the impeachment case sent to the Senate is ‘completely empty and the Senate will be able to dispense with it very quickly’.

Johnson says his overall concern is over the ‘pandora’s box’ that’s been opened with this impeachment process. Johnson continued by saying when there is a Democratic President in the White House with a Republican majority in the house, the Republican base will demand that President be impeached.

Meanwhile, Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe is also a member of the Congressional team selected by President Trump.

“I took an oath to defend the Constitution. This impeachment is an assault on due process. It’s an assault on the separation of powers. It’s unconstitutional. I’m grateful for the opportunity to make that clear to every American during the Senate trial” said Rep. Ratcliffe.