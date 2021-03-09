Rep. Higgins wants Gov. Edwards to end ‘all state-level COVID-19 restrictions’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. Edwards is holding a news conference at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

The governor is expected to provide the latest update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Prior to the news conference, Congressman Clay Higgins is asking Gov. Edwards ‘to fully reopen Louisiana’s economy.’

This request was made via letter and part of that note can be seen below: