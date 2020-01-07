Remembering BR Police Corporal Betty Smothers on the anniversary of her death

Today marks 17 years since Corporal Betty Smothers was killed in an ambush.

BRPD said, “Corporal Smothers was ambushed, shot and killed escorting a store manager to the bank for a night deposit on January 7th, 1993.”

Smothers served in the Baton Rouge Police Department for 14 years.

Warrick Dunn is the son of Corporal Smothers and the former Catholic High School star has kept her legacy of service in the minds of local residents.

At the time of her death, Warrick Dunn was one of six siblings who were left to grow up without a mother.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, “Dunn and his charity has donated over 140 homes to single mothers.

BRPD asks that everyone keep Corporal Betty Smothers in your thoughts on this anniversary day.