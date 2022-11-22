VARNADO, La. (WGNO) — The remains of Louisiana native Houston Temples, who served in World War II, will return to his hometown Varnado to buried alongside family his family next month on the 81st anniversary of his death — the Pearl Harbor attack.

Temple served as a 1st Class Seaman on the USS Oklahoma naval ship in 1940. On December 7th during the attack of Pearl Harbor, Houston lost his life with many other veterans after the vessel sank 500 miles east of Hawaii. After the attack, Temple became one of 388 veterans whose remains were unidentified.

With the help of Temple’s family and through the USS Oklahoma Disinterment Program, dedicated to identifying soldiers who died in battle and returning them to their loved ones, a DNA sample was able to help identify his remains.

Temples will be laid to rest in the Ponemah Cemetery, Bogalusa, Louisiana, at 2 p.m. A decorated officer, his awards and achievements include: