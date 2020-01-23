Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remains found in Franklin Parish identified as man who went missing in 2012

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — The remains of a Richland Parish man who went missing in the fall of 2012 have been found.

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man hunting north of Baskin, Louisiana, found human skeletal remains on November 11, 2019. The remains were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory for positive identification.

On January 22, 2020, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office received confirmation that DNA analysis identified the remains as belonging to Joshua Charles Berry, who was last seen on September 13, 2012.

Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the evidence was found approximately 1/2 mile from Watson Road where Berry’s truck was originally found in 2012.

Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said, “We will continue to review evidence as it becomes available and follow any new leads that arise in addition to information previously reported. I can’t imagine a family not knowing the whereabouts or welfare of their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Berry.”

