HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A convicted felon who happens to be a registered sex offender is in trouble with the law once more.

Richard Vito, 46, of Houma, is currently in the Terrebonne Parish Jail after a recent arrest.

The investigation started on March 28 when “deputies took a complaint involving two juvenile females that reported unwanted and inappropriate sexual encounters with Vito.”

A short investigation ensued and Vito was arrested two days after the initial complaints were received by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

With a search warrant in hand, deputies searched Vito’s home.

“During the search, Detectives recovered firearms along with evidence of the sex crimes,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vito is facing these charges:

One count of Third-Degree Rape

Two counts Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

One count Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

​Bond is set at $460,000 for Richard Vito.

If you have any information that could help with this ongoing investigation, please call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s unit at (985) 876-2500.



