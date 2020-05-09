Registered Alabama sex offender escapes second Louisiana pursuit after St. John Parish crime spree

Aaron Dun is still at large, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) — A registered Birmingham, Alabama sex offender wanted for breaking into a home and kidnapping a resident at knifepoint in LaPlace led state police on a second pursuit in less than a week — this time through New Orleans — before escaping again.

The fugitive led Louisiana State Police troopers on a pursuit sometime Friday night through New Orleans. Dun reportedly crashed the car he was in near the intersection of Carrollton Avenue and D’Hemecourt Street in Mid-City, SJSO Sheriff Mike Tregre told WWL-TV.

This is the second pursuit in which Dun has escaped LSP pursuit, according to authorities. It is unclear Saturday morning if he was driving the car he allegedly stole after crashing the first one during a pursuit earlier in the week.

Dun’s Louisiana crime spree began Tuesday, when officers with the Louisiana State Police saw a stolen red Kia Soul driving east on the I-10 in LaPlace, a release from the SJSO said.

Police said Aaron Dun, 33, refused to stop when police turned on their sirens and lights, and as he was being pursued by officers, he left the highway, headed toward Belle Terre Boulevard.

After crashing the vehicle on Foxwood Lane, Dun ran into the woods in the direction of Sugar Ridge Drive in LaPlace.

Later, police officers responded to a home invasion in the 2000 block of Sugar Ridge Drive. There, the suspect broke into a home with a knife, threatening a 73-year-old woman, her 93-year-old mother and a seven-year-old child.

The suspect forced the 73-year-old woman out of her home and into the passenger side of her sedan with his knife, got in the driver’s seat, and drove away.

Shortly after, the suspect released the victim at a nearby hotel and escaped toward I-10 in the victim’s vehicle. No one was injured during this incident.

SJSO detectives said Dun was driving the stolen Kia, and with that information, they were able to identify him as the man behind the home invasion, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Dun is a registered sex offender with the Birmingham Police Department, where he is wanted on several outstanding warrants, the release said.

In St. John Parish, he is wanted for home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery. Charges also are pending from the Louisiana State Police.