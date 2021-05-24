‘Recovery Reunion,’ Louisiana husband and father commemorates ‘life-saving heart procedure’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 48-year-old Kris Kirkman, of Zachary, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and his wife was concerned so she took the 48-year-old to the hospital.

Kirman found out that he could not have a bypass surgery.

That is where Dr. Niksad Abraham, at Baton Rouge General entered the situation by providing Kirkman an elective option.

Kirkman was given the opportunity to take part in a procedure called Protected PCI with Impella.

Otherwise known as “the world’s smallest heart pump,” Kirkman had this device inserted during surgery and was released from the hospital on the next day.

“Protected PCI (or protected stenting) temporarily assists the pumping function of the heart,” according to the Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

The 48-year-old man had been living with hypertension and a family history of heart disease.

Well, that was one year ago and recently, Kirkman returned to the Cardiovascular Institute of the South and met with everyone who helped him during his recovery.

The video below contains broll of the gathering:

This ‘Recovery Reunion’ was the result of a concerned wife and a fantastic medical team.