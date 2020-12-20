Recall Alert: Plastic prompts Lean Cuisine recall

Nestlé Prepared Foods, a Springville, Utah establishment, is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meal products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic.

The baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020.

Click here for the label of the recalled product.

8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

The problem was discovered on December 18, 2020, by the firm, after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. The firm believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

There have been no reports of any injuries or illnesses.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestle Prepared Foods at 800-993-8625.