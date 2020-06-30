Reaction to Supreme Court striking down Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics

(KLFY) The United States Supreme Court has ruled in the first big abortion rights case during the Trump presidency.

The narrowly-split panel struck down a Louisiana law regulating clinics by requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

A Louisiana lawmaker is upset with the ruling while many abortion rights advocates call it a big victory.

The Center for Reproductive Rights CEO, Nancy Northup says the fight was about abortion protection rights under the constitution and that’s a win.

“In Louisiana, abortion restrictions disproportionately harm African Americans who already live under the weight of systematic racism that pervades every aspect of American life including health care,” Northup stated.



The Administrator of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport and a plaintiff in the court case also calls the ruling a victory.

“The win allows all three clinics to remain open and to continue to provide care; not just to provide care but also to continue our battle with the Center for Reproductive Rights and these trap laws that have been undermining our rights for years,” Hope Medical administrator Kathleen Pittman added.



Senator Katrina Jackson (D) of Monroe authored the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act, mandating abortion providers to acquire hospital admitting privileges. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling struck it down.



“They ruled against women’s healthcare and ruled against qualified physicians being required. With that I am deeply saddened and that’s where I am,” Sen. Jackson said.