Reaction to Cynthia and Dennis Perkins indictments

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Prosecutor Matthew Derbes from the Attorney General’s Office provided his thoughts on the indictments against Cynthia and Dennis Perkins.

The interview happened outside the Livingston Parish District Courthouse.

Together, Cynthia and Dennis Perkins are facing 150 total counts.

These are some of the counts that they are facing:

  • Production of Child Pornography
  • First Degree Rape
  • Sexual battery of a child under 13
  • Sexually Abusing an Animal
  • Attempted Rape

Dennis Perkins started working as a deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2002.

