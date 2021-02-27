Rayne Police called to scene of shooting on 6th Street

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) One person was wounded in a shooting just after 4 p.m. Saturday on 6th Street in Rayne.

According to Police Chief Carroll Stelly, officers arrived in the 500 block of 6th Street and found a victim with a gunshot wound who was transferred to Acadia General then Lafayette General Hospital.

He did not say what condition the victim was in at the time of the transport.

No other information is immediately available.

Stelly did ask that anyone with information to call the Rayne Police Department at 334-4215 or the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tip line at 337-789-TIPS.