“Rapping priest,” Father Josh Johnson is named honorary sheriff in Ascension Parish

ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and popular Catholic priest is having a light shined on him by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Father Josh Johnson, a.k.a., the ‘rapping priest,’ was ordained in 2014 and currently serves at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Earlier this week, Father Johnson was named an Honorary Sheriff by Sheriff Bobby Webre.

The “rapping priest,” was done a lot in the brief amount of time he has been a member of the clergy.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spelled out some of what Father Johnson has accomplished in the community:

A guest speaker for the sheriff’s office enrichment program

Made the food pantry at Holy Rosary Catholic Church more visible with the Full of Grace Café

Added a free laundry facility to anyone in need of clothes cleaning services

Implemented a legal service program, free of charge to those in need

Provided maternity services and a diaper bank

Opened the Holy Rosary Retreat Center

The ‘rapping priest ‘also hosts “the “Ask Father Josh” podcast.

Father Josh went to school at St. Joseph’s Seminary College and then Notre Dame Seminary.