ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 9th, 2023, Deputies responded to assist the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) in reference to a report of alleged cruelty to juveniles in the Alexandria area.

Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives assigned to the Special Victims Unit (SVU) were assigned the case for further investigation.

Richard Anthony Carlino, 61

SVU Detectives assisted DCFS with their investigation as well as gathering additional evidence of other alleged crimes for the investigation through RPSO. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported allegations of misconduct involving juveniles by the suspects, identified as Melinda Gayle Baldwin, 47, and Richard Anthony Carlino, 61. Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of both Baldwin and Carlino.

ARESTEE LOCALE CHARGES Melinda Gayle Baldwin, 47 Willowood Lane, Alexandria LA Two counts – Cruelty to Juveniles

Two counts – Illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 Richard Anthony Carlino, 61 Willowood Lane, Alexandria, LA Two counts – Cruelty to Juveniles

Two counts – Illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17

Melinda Gayle Baldwin, 47

On Thursday, July 13th, 2023, an operation was conducted by SVU Detectives along with the assistance of RADE Agents and RPSO SWAT, at the suspects residence at 2312 Willowood Lane, Alexandria. Both suspects were located and taken into custody without incident and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Both Baldwin and Carlino were arrested for two counts Cruelty to Juveniles and two counts Illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17.

Carlino was released the following day on a $40,000.00 bond. Baldwin was released on July 18th on a $40,000.00 bond.

Detectives state their investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to contact SVU Detective Paulk at 318-473-6727.