RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a runaway juvenile.

Authorities said Micah Bynog, 15, was last seen at his home in Pineville Saturday.

Bynog is 5 feet, 9 inches tall weighing 121 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt and had a bag of extra clothes with him, according to authorities.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Micah, you are urged to contact the RPSO at 318-473-6700.

