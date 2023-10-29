RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a runaway juvenile.
Authorities said Micah Bynog, 15, was last seen at his home in Pineville Saturday.
Bynog is 5 feet, 9 inches tall weighing 121 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt and had a bag of extra clothes with him, according to authorities.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Micah, you are urged to contact the RPSO at 318-473-6700.
Latest Posts
- Local gym turns into a haunted maze for Halloween
- Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office trying to locate runaway juvenile
- Matthew Perry’s cause of death still under investigation by medical examiner
- Travis Kelce launches new line of barbeque meals at Walmart
- Day of the Dead: What to know about the holiday and how to celebrate