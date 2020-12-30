UPDATE: FBI takes over bomb threat investigation at Alexandria International Airport, two individuals detained

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE: The FBI has taken over the investigation a possible suspicious device at the Alexandria International Airport.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, two suspects remain detained but no device has been found. All passengers are safe and United Airlines is arranging to ensure they make it to their destinations, RPSO Chief of Staff Tommy Carnline said.

UPDATE-all passengers are off the aircraft and safe. #EnglandAuthority is taking care of the passengers and #unitedAIRLINES are making arrangements to get the passengers to their destination. — Rapides Sheriff (@RapidesSheriff) December 30, 2020

We will provide new information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) and the FBI responded to the Alexandria International Airport shortly after 12:30 p.m. today after a report of a possible explosive device on an inbound aircraft was received by 911.

Two people are currently being detained, according to deputies.

RPSO deputies and the England Airpark Fire Department responded to the scene, where passengers were offloaded and the scene secured, according to a Facebook post. RPSO’s bomb squad was joined by the FBI.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.