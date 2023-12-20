RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in an Alexandria shooting that put two victims in the hospital on Nov. 21.

Authorities responded to the 2800 block of Woodlawn Dr. in reference to shots fired that day around 11 p.m. and found two people who had been shot and multiple shell casings in the road.

Authorities said, based on video footage, that the suspect vehicle seems to be a grayish-blue, mid-sized, four-door sedan. At the scene, 27 shell casings from a weapon were discovered.

The male victim is currently in the hospital in critical condition, and the female victim was treated for several days before being released, according to law enforcement officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Latest Posts