RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – A Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to the Finance Section has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from an RPSO employee bereavement fund, authorities said.

Kimberly Ryder, 46, has been charged with theft less than $25,000 and malfeasance in office, after RPSO Administration was informed Nov. 8 of some financial discrepancies dealing with the RPSO Family Club account.

The RPSO Family Club is an entity within the department where RPSO employees give $1 per paycheck via payroll deduction. These contributions are used for bereavement flowers, gift baskets, food trays for funerals, gifts for retiring deputies and donations for catastrophic events to participating member employees.

When the discrepancies were discovered, the information was turned over to the RPSO Financial Crimes Unit for investigation.

Investigators said detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations and obtained an arrest warrant for Ryder. While no public funds were involved, some of the alleged acts were conducted while Ryder was on duty, authorities said.

Ryder turned herself in to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where she was booked on the active warrants. Ryder was later released on a $2,000 bond. Ryder was also fired upon arrest.

Detectives say their investigation remains active and ongoing.

