PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting.

According to police, around 12:42 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Pineville Police Department responded to a residence in the 2900 block of LA Highway 107, Pineville, LA in response to a suspected domestic disturbance call.

When officers arrived, an altercation with the suspect happened, which led to officers shooting the suspect and killing them.

Pineville Chief of Police Darrell Basco requested the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident. Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene processing evidence and conducting interviews.

There is no further information at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available.