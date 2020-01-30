Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rapides Parish man jailed on sex crimes against juveniles

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOYCE, La. (KLFY) — A Boyce man faces four charges of sexual crimes against juveniles after he was arrested on Friday (Jan. 24) by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

Ronald Adams, 57, of Boyce, was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, sexual battery on a victim under 13, oral sexual battery of a victim under 13 and molestation of a victim under 13.

Deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 and obtained arrest warrants after establishing probable cause.

Adams’ bond was set at $400,000. He is being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories