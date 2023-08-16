RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Rapides Parish law enforcement task force has announced several major drug busts. Three separate investigations resulted in the arrest of five people and the seizure of over four pounds of methamphetamine, 13 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, five guns and body armor, authorities said.

Agents assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit concluded an investigation Aug. 10 into fentanyl distribution in Pineville. Their investigation led to a search warrant being conducted at a residence in Pineville. A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of approximately five grams of suspected fentanyl, five weapons and body armor.

Agents had identified the suspect as Antonio Dewayne Latchie. Latchie, 33, was taken into custody without incident and booked on charges including:

3 counts of Contempt of Court warrants

1 count of Possession with Intent of CDS II (fentanyl)

1 count of Distribution of CDS II (Fentanyl)

5 counts of illegal carrying of weapon with drugs

1 count of unlawful use / possession of Body Armor

5 counts of Possession of weapon by convicted felon

1 count of Possession of CDS IV (Alprazolam)

Latchie remains in jail on a $304,000 bond.

Agents also concluded a 2-month investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the Rapides Parish area, in which they identified Craig Deandre Brown of Alexandria as a suspect.

Brown was found during a traffic stop, in which he was a passenger. A search of the vehicle found approximately 4.4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, police said. From their investigation, agents were able to obtain search warrants for two residences in Alexandria, where they recovered approximately 13 pounds of suspected synthetic cannabinoids, authorities said.

Brown remains in jail on a $180,000 bond. Devontee Smith, the driver of the car stopped, also remains in jail on a $71,600 bond. Two other passenger were in the vehicle, Malaysia Holmes and a 6-month-old infant. Due to Holmes having an infant, the investigation on her is continuing and an arrest warrant will be obtained for her at a later date.

Craig Deandre Brown, 27, was charged with:

1 count of Distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine)

1 Count of Possession of CDS II (methamphetamine)

1 Count Possession of CDS I (marijuana) synthetic marijuana

Devontee Descean Smith, 29, was charged with:

3 count contempt of court warrant

1 count of Possession of CDS II with Intent (methamphetamine)

1 count improper lane usage

In an unrelated investigation the same evening, deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-49 in reference to speeding. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Anonuluck Eddie Kattaviravong and the passenger was his wife, Melissa Kattaviravong. A search of the vehicle found approximately one ounce of suspected methamphetamine, authorities said.

Anouluck Eddie Kattaviravong, 34, was charged with:

1 count of Possession with Intent of CDS II 2 to 28 grams (methamphetamine)

1 count of Obstruction of Justice

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count of Speeding

1 count of probation violation

Melissa K. Kattaviravong, 47, was charged with:

1 count of Possession with Intent of CDS II 2 to 28 grams (methamphetamine)

1 count of Obstruction of Justice

1 count of Drug Paraphernalia

Anouluck Eddie Kattaviravong remains in jail on a $28,100 bond. Melissa K. Kattaviravong remains in jail on a $13,000 bond.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.