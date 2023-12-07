PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – A tense situation unfolded in Pineville around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a disturbance and property destruction in the 6500 block of Windy Drive.

Authorities said victims informed them that the suspect was in the backyard of the residence. Deputies approached the suspect, who was armed with a handgun.

Efforts to negotiate with the armed individual were made by law enforcement, but shots were exchanged between the suspect and a deputy.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, and their condition remains undisclosed. The incident is currently under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to disclose the identities of those involved or provide further information regarding the nature of the disturbance. Residents in the vicinity are urged to cooperate with authorities as they work to unravel the circumstances surrounding this incident.

