Rapides Parish deputies searching for missing 16-year-old boy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Conner Ray Coker is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 110 lbs. He was reported missing from his residence in the Ruby area earlier today. He was last seen at his home on June 11 wearing a brown muscle shirt, light blue jeans and Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Coker’s whereabouts should call Det. John Goulart at (318) 641-6007 or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700.

