RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Pineville Police Department’s use of deadly force during an incident on April 23 has been determined as “clearly reasonable” by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The Rapides Parish District Attorney, Phillip Terrell, released the findings regarding an incident involving officers with the Pineville Police Department who shot Larry Calk, 25, during a disturbance call on Highway 107. Calk died at the scene.

The District Attorney’s Office determined that the officers use of deadly force was warranted because of Calk’s intent to inflict great bodily harm or death to a child in his possession.

Pineville Police Chief Darrell Basco plans to use the report’s findings to complete the department’s internal affairs investigation into the shooting.