Rape, kidnapping charges to be dropped against Louisiana rapper

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo District Attorney’s Office says it will drop its rape and kidnapping charges against Michael Lawrence Tyler, the rapper known as Mystikal.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Grand Jury returned a No True Bill against the 50-year-old New Orleans man, who was originally arrested and charged in 2017 with first-degree rape.

A Grand Jury in 2017 returned an indictment against Tyler for first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. However, additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to the second Grand Jury in the interest of justice.

Cleared!!! God is good. — Mystikal (@ItsMystikal) December 18, 2020

The district attorney’s office says based on the Grand Jury’s decision, they will dismiss the charges pending against Mr. Tyler.