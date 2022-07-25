BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The founder of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers purchased 50,000 Mega Millions tickets this week, for the hefty price tag of $100,000.

If he wins the $810M payout, Todd Graves says he will share the jackpot with his 50,000 employees.

Based on current calculations, each crewmember would win thousands.

The next drawing is at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 and is the country’s fourth-largest lottery drawing.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said.

“None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

