Raising Cane’s celebrates 25 years since first opening, donates $25k to two local organizations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The popular chicken chain is hitting a milestone and to celebrate, they’re bringing “One Love” to communities across Baton Rouge.

Raising Cane’s celebrated its 25 birthday on Wednesday.

Owner and former LSU student Todd Graves started the business at the north gates of campus where the first restaurant, “The Mothership,” lives.

“I was right out of college, this was college business planning classes, college dreams, so I wanted to work with college students. I wanted my customers to be college students and just have a cool place, you know, and so but once we opened up, I enjoyed it so much and opened a second location on the other side of LSU’s campus,” said Graves.

Cane’s used this milestone to give back to the community, donating $25,000 to two local organizations — Feeding America and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

“Our members have had to raise their operations to has been significant and its partnerships and donations like this that just allow us to further the work that we have to continue doing,” said Feeding Louisiana Executive Director Korey Patty.

“About Cane’s giving back to the community, I love that part about it, and we love supporting him for that reason as well. Not to mention good food,” said Cane’s customer Ulysses Frank.

Cane’s has about 600 restaurants internationally.

“All the struggle I went through to open the first Raising Canes and then all throughout the career and how hard it’s been over this time is completely worth it because we can help people like I’ve hired. I have over 40,000 crew members, most of these people’s first jobs,” said Graves.

Cane’s plans to donate $25 million to communities across the country over the next year.