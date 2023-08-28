BEAURGEARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Officials report the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish has been 50% contained, and firefighters received some help from Mother Nature overnight.

The mandatory evacuation of the Town of Merryville has been lifted, but remains for areas east, northeast, and north of Merryville, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pete Myers, Operations Section Chief for the new Red Strike Team, said the fire in the north and northwest parts of the fire was down to embers in a Monday morning Facebook update.

Myers said rain in the area helped firefighting efforts significantly, especially in the northwest corner of the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“When that cloud cover and light rain moved in, this fire was not active at all,” Myers said. “We saw some small glows along the line but no active fire, no active movement.”

The BPSO reported 50% containment with 33,294 total acres burned, and that power has been restored in Merryville and Center Point. Entergy has completed its inspections for safety and plan on starting in the morning on repairing so gas can be turned back on, BPSO posted on its Facebook page.

“The areas east, northeast, and north of Merryville remains in the mandatory evacuation order,” the post read. “The Junction to Seth Cole and Seth Cole to Vigor Miers/Williams Rd mandatory evacuation order remains and the voluntary evacuation order is still in place for the Hauser Rd/Ragle Rd area north of Longville.”

According to the federal Southern Area Incident Management Team, several spot fires were identified yesterday west of Schuetz Road and bulldozer lines were established to contain those spots.

“With many additional personnel and equipment arriving yesterday, the focus for operations will be to continue to establish dozer lines as direct as possible to the fire edge, mop up areas of heat and to continue work on identifying structures and ensuring structure protection is in place,” officials said. “Along the northern edge of the fire, crews will work to keep the fire south of Stamps Road and Shins Road and west of Schuetz Road.”

Officials said the response team includes 180 total personnel; 8 helicopters, 10 Type-6 engines, 10 Type-2 Tractor Plow Units, and 15 bulldozers. Additional support is being provided by the National Guard, Parish authorities, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Team, Beauregard Sherriff’s office and the Office of Emergency Preparedness. The National Guard is supporting with Black Hawk helicopters and 16 bulldozers and the fire response is using Large Air Tankers, Scoopers and Air Atack from Texas.