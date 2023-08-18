LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Goos Road and Frontier Trail in Lake Charles in reference to a shooting Friday morning.

It was discovered that Dylan W. Youngblood, 30, of Ragley discharged a firearm from his moving SUV during a road rage incident, striking a truck. According to CPSO, juveniles were present during the shooting.

After leaving the scene, Youngblood was found and arrested. He is charged with, according to authorities, aggravated criminal damage to property; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles during the commission of a crime of violence; illegal use of a weapon by discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and illegal use of a weapon by discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

No injuries have been reported and Youngblood’s bond is pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.