GRANT PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An investigation by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement has led to the largest seizure of marijuana in the history of Grant Parish.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, just over 70 pounds of high grade, prepackaged marijuana was seized during the investigation. The marijuana’s estimated street value was $586,224.

Two shotguns, a handgun and an AR-15 rifle were also recovered during the investigation. Two men were arrested in connection with the crime.

David Hollis, 57, of Pollock was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of Weapons with Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.

Charles Dupuy, 57, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Probation and Parole Violation.